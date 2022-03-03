Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.19 ($94.59).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.58 ($74.81) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($145.67). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.54.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.