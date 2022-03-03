Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 2,750” Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.34) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($31.87) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.51) target price on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($32.74) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,047.50 ($27.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £156.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

