Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,409 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ACM stock opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

