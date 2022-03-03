Royal Bank of Canada Takes $5.91 Million Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 93,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,091,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,985,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,364,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,806,000.
NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $60.49 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $78.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28.
