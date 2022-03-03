Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 31,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,769. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
Royale Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
