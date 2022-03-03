Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
