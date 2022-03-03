Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 833,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

