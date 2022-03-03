RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293,809 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of RPC worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of RES opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

RPC Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.