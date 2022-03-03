RPC (NYSE:RES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.20

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 12902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RES. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RPC by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 403,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RPC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RPC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

