Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.79. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79. The company has a market cap of C$171.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91.
Rubicon Minerals Company Profile (TSE:RMX)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.