Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE RSI traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 97,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.47. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)
