Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RSI traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 97,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.47. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 120,215 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

