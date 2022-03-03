RVW Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $155.93. 734,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

