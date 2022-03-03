RVW Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,580 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 347,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 219,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 144,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 502,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP stock remained flat at $$21.30 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,289. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.