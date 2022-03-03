RWS (LON:RWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $446.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 446 ($5.98), with a volume of 138722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.17).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lowered their price target on RWS from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 745 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.26) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.87) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.00) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 747.50 ($10.03).

The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 533.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 593.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is 0.85%.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 599 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($40,185.16).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

