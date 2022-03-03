Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.22

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 1262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

