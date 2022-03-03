RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$10.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.
About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)
Featured Articles
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.