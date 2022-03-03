Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
Saga Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08.
About Saga Communications (Get Rating)
Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.
