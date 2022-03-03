SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Matt Mills Sells 4,063 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matt Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

