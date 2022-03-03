SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Matt Mills Sells 4,063 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matt Mills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62.
NYSE:SAIL opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research firms have commented on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.