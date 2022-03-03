SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

SAIL stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

