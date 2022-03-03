SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

