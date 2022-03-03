SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.29)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $513-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.81 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

NYSE SAIL traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 151,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 129,065 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 41,144 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.