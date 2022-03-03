Saito 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $884,001.00 (SAITO)

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Saito has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Saito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Saito has a total market cap of $36.11 million and $884,001.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.09 or 0.06634222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.49 or 1.00200599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Saito Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

