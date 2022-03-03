salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.74. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

