salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $315.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.86. 21,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,336. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a PE ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.