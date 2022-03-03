Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Samsara updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 134,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,556. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42.

Get Samsara alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.