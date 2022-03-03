Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.92.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. 1,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,074. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 257,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

