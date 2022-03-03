Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.56, but opened at $76.01. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 1,122 shares.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.