Sareum (LON:SAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $170.00

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.21), with a volume of 9450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.78. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,625.00.
Sareum Company Profile (LON:SAR)
Read More
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.