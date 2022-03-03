Sareum (LON:SAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $170.00

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.21), with a volume of 9450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.78. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,625.00.

Get Sareum alerts:

Sareum Company Profile (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.