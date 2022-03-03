Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 473,227 shares.The stock last traded at $24.56 and had previously closed at $25.31.

SSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sasol by 659.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the third quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

