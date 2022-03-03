Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 473,227 shares.The stock last traded at $24.56 and had previously closed at $25.31.
SSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
