SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.23.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.14. The stock had a trading volume of 837,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,644. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.