SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.23.
Shares of SBAC stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.14. The stock had a trading volume of 837,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,644. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.20.
In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
