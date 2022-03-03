Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($168.54) to €160.00 ($179.78) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.