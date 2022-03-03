Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 318.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

