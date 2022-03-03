Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 448.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 138.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 46,224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 849.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 293.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 131,649 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLCA opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 3.08. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

