Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $24.74 on Thursday. TELUS International has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $39.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 98.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

