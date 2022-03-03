Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $24.74 on Thursday. TELUS International has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $39.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 98.96.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
