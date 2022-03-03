Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,203 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,203 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day moving average is $155.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

