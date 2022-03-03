Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,398,000 after acquiring an additional 235,432 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SU opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

