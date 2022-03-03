Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 9,860 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after buying an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 70.2% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 224.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,310,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,193,000 after buying an additional 1,218,638 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.