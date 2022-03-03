Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

