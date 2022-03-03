Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 42,107.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 683.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

