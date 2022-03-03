SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Up to $12.74

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $13.61. SciPlay shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 2,577 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCPL. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.36.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

