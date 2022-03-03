Scot Christopher Fredo Sells 3,580 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scot Christopher Fredo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Scot Christopher Fredo sold 626 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $21,910.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2,302.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 67.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 47.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.