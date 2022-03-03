Scotiabank Cuts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$118.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$125.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Onex stock opened at C$83.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.41. Onex has a 52-week low of C$72.98 and a 52-week high of C$101.61.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

