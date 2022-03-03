Scott L. Morris Sells 9,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Avista’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVA. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after buying an additional 540,793 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,045 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $10,961,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 2,016.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 201,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avista by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

