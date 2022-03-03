Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

LC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE:LC opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 14,332 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $719,453. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

