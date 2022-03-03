SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

SEAS opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 156,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

