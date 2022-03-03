Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,284 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

