Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,550 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
TER traded down $4.29 on Thursday, hitting $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.22. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.
Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.