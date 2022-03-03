Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.09. 4,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

