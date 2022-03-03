Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 21.9% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 282,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASAQ remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,889. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

