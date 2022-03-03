Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 122.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 12.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after buying an additional 249,736 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNRH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,746. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

