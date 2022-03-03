Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 99.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TriMas by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRS stock remained flat at $$32.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,698. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

